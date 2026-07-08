Strong earthquake shakes Sunda Strait in Indonesia, no tsunami threat

Early this morning, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale was registered in the Sunda Strait region, Indonesia.

The earthquake occurred at 06:01 local time (coinciding with the time zone after 4:00 Bulgarian time). The epicenter was located near the coast of the densely populated province of Banten.

Indonesia's National Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) reassured the public by announcing that there was no immediate threat of tsunami waves. According to seismologists, the earthquake was the result of subduction - a specific thrusting of tectonic plates into the ocean floor. Although there is no evidence of serious structural damage to infrastructure, local authorities warned residents near the epicenter to be vigilant for possible aftershocks during the day.

Typhoon “Bavi“ has intensified into a monstrous Category 5 Super Typhoon in the Pacific Ocean, the Asian Meteorological Administration (PAGASA) said in an emergency morning bulletin.

The eye of the storm is rapidly strengthening, with sustained winds now reaching 150 km/h and gusts exceeding 185 km/h.

“Bavi“'s trajectory shows it heading towards northern Luzon and the Philippines, threatening East Asia with catastrophic consequences. Government disaster management agencies have begun emergency coordination to prepare coastal communities, with mass evacuation orders expected to be issued in the coming hours. evacuation due to danger of storm surges, flooding and massive mudslides.