The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of an Alternative for Germany MP

The European Parliament has voted to lift the immunity of Siegbert Dröse, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. (AfG), DPA reported, BTA reported.

The measure was requested by the German Ministry of Justice in order to proceed with appeal proceedings after Drose's conviction on two charges of defamation in April 2024.

According to media reports, in his publication in Ex, Drose called a journalist a “left-wing extremist scum“.

The AfG politician was fined by the Dresden District Court, but appealed the verdict in May of that year and was elected as an MEP the following month.

In its decision to lift Drose's immunity, the parliament indicated that the actions related to his alleged crimes occurred before the start of his mandate in Brussels. The legal proceedings are not considered to be aimed at undermining Drose's political activity as a Member of the European Parliament and, consequently, the independence of the Parliament.