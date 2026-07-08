In the dark and without gasoline! Fuel supply situation in annexed Crimea remains tense

The Russian-backed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said the fuel supply situation in the annexed Black Sea peninsula remained "tense" and was likely to remain so amid increasing Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure and transport links, Reuters quoted him as saying.

In a post on Telegram, Aksyonov said: "The fuel supply situation remains tense and will continue for some time. There will be no fuel for free sale on certain days."

He said a meeting was held with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev to discuss measures to address the crisis, without providing further details.

Crimea is among the hardest hit by fuel shortages in Russia, with local authorities introducing fuel rationing after Ukrainian drone attacks threatened transport routes supplying the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Meanwhile, parts of the peninsula have been left without electricity after Ukraine launched strikes on electrical substations, further complicating the energy situation in the region.