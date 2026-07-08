Crisis! Russia bans diesel exports to boost domestic supplies

Russia has banned diesel exports and will start importing fuel in July as part of measures to address the country's gasoline and diesel shortages, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a government meeting today, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“A ban on diesel exports was introduced today, and this will allow for increased supplies to the domestic market,“ Novak said.

He said Russians were worried about fuel shortages at gas stations.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, more than 1,500 kilometers from the border between the two countries, the Security Service announced today of Ukraine, quoted by Reuters.

The facility, with an annual capacity of 2 million tons of oil products, is a key part of the Transneft-Urals transport system, the publication in the Telegram application notes.

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck two oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation), Ukrinform reported, citing a message from the Special Operations Forces command on Facebook.

According to the message, on the night of Wednesday, SOF units struck the "TANEKO" oil refining complex and the "TAIF-NK" oil refinery. Several SOF drones successfully reached their targets.

"TANEKO" is one of the largest and most modern oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The refinery's processing efficiency reaches 99%. This means that for every metric ton of crude oil, the plant produces more gasoline, diesel and jet fuel than many older refineries.

"TAIF-NK" is the second largest oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk. Its capacity is up to 8.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It includes one of the most modern complexes in Russia for processing heavy oil residues, Ukrinform reports.

The agency also reports that Ukrainian drones hit nine tankers from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" overnight.

A fire was also reported on the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea, engulfing a large power distribution substation. According to Ukrinform, the information about this comes from the monitoring group "Crimean Wind", which refers to satellite images.

It is noted that Kerch is without electricity.

It is also reported that explosions were heard at night in Kerch, in the Bakhchisarai region, in the vicinity of the Balaklava thermal power plant and in the South Bay of Sevastopol.