The Institute for the Study of War

In June 2026, Ukrainian forces conducted the second phase of Operation Auchan, which aimed to disrupt Russian offensive capabilities by striking specifically at Russian artillery.

Operation Auchan demonstrated the maturity of Ukrainian operational planning and technological adaptations to achieve operational effects in support of combined military operations on the battlefield.

This was noted by the Institute for the Study of War.

On July 7, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov announced that Ukrainian forces had conducted the second phase of Operation Auchan "a few weeks ago" in June 2026 and struck 231 Russian artillery targets, completely destroying 171 of them.

Fedorov noted that Ukrainian forces had specifically developed a new type of ammunition to destroy Russian artillery systems for this phase of the operation.

Ukrainian forces conducted the first phase of the operation in the summer of 2025, which significantly reduced Russia's ability to conduct mechanized offensive operations in unspecified sectors of the theater of operations for six months.

In recent months, Ukrainian strikes have increasingly hit Russian artillery systems, with reports from the Ukrainian General Staff indicating that Ukrainian forces struck 1,447 targets in March 2026, 1,834 in April 2026, 2,043 in May 2026, and 2,053 in June 2026.

US President Donald Trump said the United States would grant Ukraine a license to produce an unspecified interceptor missile for the Patriot air defense systems, which are critical to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's Western partners continue to provide military assistance to the country, including through the purchase of US-made weapons and the joint production of drones.

Ukraine reported a strike on a Transneft-Urals facility. in Bashkortostan

At least eight drones have struck the Cherkasy linear production and dispatching station

Ukrainian forces are stepping up strikes on Russian fuel tankers as Russia increasingly relies on sea transport of gasoline from Russia to occupied Crimea.

On July 7 and 8, Ukrainian forces continued their campaign of long-range strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and military facilities deep inside Russian territory.