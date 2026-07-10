Taiwan closes schools, offices as super typhoon Bavi approaches

The authorities in Taiwan have ordered the complete closure of schools, government institutions and private offices in the most threatened regions due to the approach of the powerful super typhoon “Bavi“.

Meteorologists warn that the storm is bringing with it destructive winds and unprecedented amounts of rainfall that could cause dangerous flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

The island's transport network is seriously paralyzed - dozens of flights have been canceled, and ferry connections have been completely stopped. The local population has been urged to stay home and stock up on food, water and essential supplies. The army and emergency teams are on full alert for evacuations and rescue operations.