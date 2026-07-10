Former Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk has launched personal insults at Kaia Kallas, calling her a "stupid hen".

The reason for his sharp reaction was the consistent positions and statements of the former Estonian Prime Minister and current EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, which he described as a manifestation of radical "anti-Russian hysteria".

According to Medvedchuk, Kallas' actions and statements do not protect the real interests of European citizens, but only deepen the confrontation with Moscow.

Such an aggressive tone emphasizes the deep division between pro-Russian figures and European leaders who insist on economic and political isolation of Kremlin.