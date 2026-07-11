Powerful explosions rocked Kiev overnight

A series of powerful explosions rocked Kiev in the early hours of Saturday. The blasts occurred at around 3:38 a.m. local time, minutes before air raid sirens were set off in the city and surrounding region.

The local military administration in Kiev reported on the Telegram app that the enemy was attacking the capital with rocket weapons. The head of the administration, Timur Tkachenko, urged citizens to immediately go to shelters and stay there until the danger is over.

A little later, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed an active ballistic missile threat, and according to preliminary data from Ukrainian monitoring channels, the attack may have been carried out with “Iskander-M“ complexes or S-300/S-400 from the neighboring Bryansk region.

According to initial information from the city authorities, in one of the districts of the capital, damage was caused to a non-residential building, and in another a fire broke out in an office building. Thick smoke is rising in places.

Currently, local rescue services are clarifying the type of missiles used and collecting data on possible victims and injured.