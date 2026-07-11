King Charles meets Harry, Meghan and children

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children - Archie and Lilibet.

The historic meeting for the family took place on Friday afternoon at the monarch's country estate “Highgrove“ in Gloucestershire, western England.

A Buckingham Palace source described the event as a completely “private family occasion“ and stressed that no official photos or videos would be released. British ITV journalist Chris Ship also confirmed the meeting, noting that this was the king's first meeting with his grandchildren since 2022, when they were celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet have arrived in the UK with their mother after a holiday in Europe, joining Harry, who is in his homeland for charity engagements related to the “Invictus“ games.

Despite the thaw in relations between father and son, British media report that relations between Prince Harry and his brother – Prince William, remain completely severed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's schedule does not include any meetings with the Crown Prince during their current stay in the United Kingdom.