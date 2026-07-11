South African police in cooperation with Interpol arrested 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean origin Ndodana Mkhanisi Chshuma in Johannesburg.

He was declared an international wanted man on suspicion of murdering his wife and their two daughters, aged 5 and 15. The bodies of the victims were found in their home in Bedfordshire, UK.

The suspect fled shortly before the crime was solved. He is expected to appear in a local court on Monday to begin extradition proceedings. Police sources in South Africa stressed that the country would not be a haven for fugitives from justice.

In parallel, in France, a court sentenced an Algerian migrant to 27 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his wife. The case has sparked widespread public debate in the country about migration policy and control over foreign nationals. Local court reporters note that the trial has been met with heightened public interest due to the extreme cruelty of the act.