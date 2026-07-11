US issues ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Washington demands from Tehran official guarantees for free and free shipping in the key sea corridor.

The United States has set a categorical condition for Iran to publicly announce a complete cessation of attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Official US representatives said that Washington expects from Tehran an explicit confirmation that all sea corridors through the strategic strait will remain open to international shipping, without imposing any transit fees.

The request comes immediately after the renewal of heavy blows between the two countries, which called into question the temporary ceasefire concluded in June.

Diplomatic sources from Reuters and CNN indicate that Washington will not start broader negotiations on Iran's nuclear file until security in the strait is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Iranian media confirmed that the Iranian foreign minister is leaving for urgent talks in Oman to discuss the situation in the region.