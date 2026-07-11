Trump weakens protections for endangered species

Donald Trump's administration has weakened protections for the natural habitats of endangered species in the United States.

The policy change allows the federal government to revise the definition of "harm" to the environment, which could facilitate industrial activities that threaten the survival of a number of animal and plant species.

According to data from world agencies cited in BTA news broadcasts, the measure has sparked the anger of environmental organizations.

Organizations such as “EarthJustice“ and the Center for Biological Diversity have already announced that they will challenge the weakening of protections in court to prevent the destruction of key habitats.