The US Department of Defense reported a historic increase in funding for the national military-industrial complex, thanks to a strategic change in the procurement scheme.

Pentagon officials confirmed that the transition to multi-year and long-term contracts for the production of weapons and ammunition has allowed the sector to generate and accumulate a record $68 billion.

This financial injection provides stability for major arms giants and defense technology startups.

Analysts from Forecast International point out that the new model stimulates a massive expansion of production lines for missiles and artillery systems, facilitating supply planning amid global geopolitical tensions and rearmament.