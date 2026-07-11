Bahamas Tragedy: 10 Dead in Crash

A dark shadow has cast a shadow over the Bahamas' 53rd Independence Day celebrations.

A Cessna 402 operated by local airline Flamingo Air has crashed, killing all 10 people on board – nine passengers and one pilot.

The plane took off from Nassau International Airport and was supposed to land in San Andros, but reported technical problems, after which it crashed in a dense forest area.

The local aviation accident investigation service confirmed that one of the passengers was found with vital signs, but later died in hospital.

By order of the Ministry of Aviation, the airline's license was temporarily revoked.

The decision was also made because of a second incident on the same day, in which another company plane caught fire on the runway in Nassau after a forced return, fortunately without casualties.

Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his deepest condolences to the relatives and declared a day of national mourning.