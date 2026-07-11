Under blockade! Ukrainian army cuts off Crimea from land, sea and air

Ukraine is intensifying its campaign to isolate Crimea, striking at logistics routes, bridges, energy infrastructure and fuel facilities. According to Kiev's plan, this should deprive Russian troops of the opportunity to effectively use the peninsula as a main military base in the south and at the same time create serious problems for the administration of the peninsula, writes The Telegraph, quoted by Focus.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov said last month that the campaign is only just gaining momentum.

"Crimea is being isolated by drones. In the near future, the peninsula will turn into an island. "For the Russians, the real hell is just beginning," he points out.

Ukrainian drones initially attacked the land corridor between Russia and Crimea, as well as the rail routes. Later, oil depots, power plants, air defense systems, and other critical infrastructure began to be hit.

Recently, tankers from the so-called "shadow fleet" that transported fuel through the Sea of Azov also came under attack.

In addition, Ukrainian forces regularly strike bridges in narrow transport corridors, in particular the Chongarsky and Genichesky, as well as the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway, which is one of the main routes for supplying troops.

Satellite images have also detected significant damage to the oil transshipment complex in the Kerch port.

The consequences of the strikes are already being felt by both the Russian military and the civilian population on the peninsula.

According to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the fuel shortage has already spread to most regions of Russia. On the peninsula itself, authorities were even forced to temporarily stop the sale of gasoline to private individuals.

"At the same time, a black market for fuel has emerged in Crimea. Gasoline is being sold illegally at significantly inflated prices via Telegram and online platforms," UNIAN adds. Residents also report regular power outages and water supply problems.

"The power goes off and on, basically, whenever they want, but it can go for a long time with almost nothing," a resident of Sevastopol told The Telegraph.

According to her, due to the power outages, many shops are closed or only open for cash.