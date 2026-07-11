Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced the government's plans in Warsaw to erect an official memorial wall to honor the victims of the Volhynia massacre. The historical tragedy from 1943-1945 involved mass purges in which the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) killed tens of thousands of Poles in the Volhynia region.

In his statement, Tusk stressed that despite the ongoing strategic partnership and support that Poland provides to Ukraine in the modern geopolitical context, historical truth cannot be ignored or swept under the carpet. The Prime Minister noted that Kiev has demonstrated a will to reduce tensions on the topic, but full and unconditional recognition of the historical facts related to the actions of Ukrainian nationalists during World War II is necessary.

The issue of the Volyn Massacre remains one of the most sensitive and difficult cases in bilateral relations between Warsaw and Kiev, with Poland insisting on large-scale exhumations and a proper burial of all discovered victims.

Sources: Official statement by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Polish Press Agency (PAP), Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland.