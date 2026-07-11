Zelensky: Air Defense Did Not Shoot Down a Single Ballistic Missile

Ukrainian air defenses failed to intercept any of the ballistic missiles launched in the early hours of the day by the Russian Federation.

This was officially announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian army attacked the country with a mixed salvo, including 6 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles and 121 drones. Although the defenders shot down most of the drones and some of the cruise missiles, the ultra-fast ballistic strikes passed completely through the defense lines. Zelensky once again called on international allies for the immediate delivery of ammunition and air defense systems, emphasizing the critical need for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

In parallel with the attack on the capital, Russian shelling in other parts of the country has led to heavy human losses. Local authorities in Ukraine reported a total of nine civilians killed during today's attacks. Odessa regional governor Oleg Kiper reported two deaths in a missile strike on the port city. According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin, seven more people were killed in artillery and missile shelling in his region, bringing the total death toll for the day to nine. Rescue teams continue to clear debris from the sites of the strikes.