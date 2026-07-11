Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that it is imperative for the international community to convince the authorities in Kiev to accept the terms agreed upon during bilateral consultations between Washington and Moscow. In a statement, the Turkish top diplomat stressed that achieving lasting peace requires recognizing the framework outlined in the talks in Anchorage. Fidan stressed the need for a pragmatic approach and renewing diplomatic dialogue in order to stop the further escalation of the military conflict, which continues to threaten regional stability in the Black Sea basin.

In support of his thesis, the Turkish Foreign Minister recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly publicly stated his commitment to the compromise agreements reached in Alaska during his meeting with the American leader. The Russian Foreign Ministry, through statements by Minister Sergei Lavrov, also confirmed that Moscow considers the Anchorage parameters to be the first serious step towards ending the war. On the other hand, the US State Department, through statements by Secretary Marco Rubio, recently clarified that during the talks in Alaska only compromise options were proposed, without a formal agreement being signed, while Kiev continues to insist that negotiations without its direct participation are unacceptable.