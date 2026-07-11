Washington has received detailed intelligence on the existence of a top-secret manufacturing facility in Germany that assembles high-tech munitions and drones powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The project is being implemented as part of a large-scale joint venture between German and Ukrainian defense companies.

Information about the scale of production was revealed in an investigation by the American newspaper “The New York Times“, which revealed details about the activities of the Munich technology startup Helsing and its partners. According to the publication, the new AI systems are designed to fly in autonomous swarms and deliver precision strikes deep behind the front lines, completely immune to Russian electronic jamming systems. Pentagon officials quoted in the US media commented that these autonomous systems represent “the most significant battlefield innovation of this generation“. Production lines in Germany are being expanded with financial support from the German government to provide thousands of units for the Ukrainian army.