Trump Announces Perfect Results from Medical Examination

US President Donald Trump officially announced that he completely successfully passed his next comprehensive medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a post on his social network Truth Social, the head of state specified that he undergoes such preventive examinations every six months to ensure full transparency about his health.

Trump, who turned 80 in June, emphasized that at his explicit insistence, he was also given a new cognitive test.

According to him, this is the third such examination he has taken, and he answered absolutely all the questions correctly.

Official statements from the White House in recent weeks confirm that the general physical, cardiological and neurological condition of the leader remains excellent.

According to publications by Reuters, political opponents in the United States continue to closely monitor the president's health, but the medical team led by Dr. Sean Barbabella is categorical that Trump is fully fit to perform his duties.