Poland and France discuss "nuclear umbrella for Europe

The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed that official consultations have begun with France on the project to build a new European “nuclear umbrella“. The initiative, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to ensure strategic autonomy and security for the countries of the Old Continent against the backdrop of complicated relations within NATO. Polish Prime Minister Donald Trump supported plans for deeper integration in defense.

In addition to Poland, Germany and Belgium have already expressed readiness to co-finance and participate in the French nuclear deterrence program. The negotiations between Paris and Warsaw include the conduct of joint exercises, sharing data from military satellites, intelligence information and the potential future deployment of French defense components on Polish territory.