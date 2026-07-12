Four Arrested in Israel for Attack on CNN

Israeli security forces have arrested four Jewish settlers suspected of involvement in an attack on a CNN television crew. The incident occurred during a journalistic mission in the occupied West Bank, where tensions between local Palestinian communities and settlers continue to escalate at an unprecedented pace.

According to an official statement from the Israeli police, quoted by world news agencies, the four detainees were questioned in connection with physical assault and vandalism against the equipment of foreign correspondents. The CNN journalists were covering the aftermath of a report by human rights organizations describing the accelerated expansion of illegal settler outposts that now control significant parts of Palestinian territory. The team was threatened and some of their equipment was damaged in the attack before the Israeli army intervened.

The International Federation of Journalists condemned the incident and called on Israeli authorities to conduct a transparent investigation, stressing that violence against media representatives in the West Bank is becoming a systemic problem. An Israeli court is expected to consider the detention of the four suspects, while civil society groups are calling for stricter controls on radical groups in the region.