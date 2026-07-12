Iran fires warning shots at ship in Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has fired warning shots at a merchant ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The actions of Iranian security forces come against the backdrop of highly strained relations in the Middle East and renewed conflicts along key maritime energy routes in the Persian Gulf.

The Associated Press reported that Iran's joint military command had earlier issued a stern warning to all oil tankers and cargo vessels. According to Tehran's requirements, ships must strictly adhere to the Iranian state-approved passage corridors, otherwise they will face a "strong response". In the specific incident, the passing vessel changed course, entering disputed waters, which provoked the reaction of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps patrol boats. After firing the warning shots, the ship corrected its course and continued sailing without further material damage or injuries to crew members.

The British Maritime Operations Agency confirmed that it was monitoring the situation and urged shipowners in the region to exercise caution. The US military, which patrols the international waters of the strait, said through a spokesman that it was monitoring Iran's actions and would not allow a complete blockade of the route through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil traffic passes.