The death toll from the catastrophic twin earthquakes in Venezuela at the end of June has now exceeded 4,300, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said in an official statement. Confirmed figures show at least 4,333 deaths and over 16,740 injured, with tens of thousands still missing under the rubble. The situation is worst in the coastal state of La Guaira and the capital Caracas, where powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes collapsed hundreds of apartment blocks. The United Nations (UN) has launched an emergency campaign to raise $296 million to support nearly 1.3 million people in need in the country.
Over 4,300 dead in Venezuela earthquakes
Humanitarian crisis deepens, UN issues urgent appeal for $300 million in international aid
Jul 12, 2026 03:14 77