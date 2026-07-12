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Over 4,300 dead in Venezuela earthquakes

Over 4,300 dead in Venezuela earthquakes

Humanitarian crisis deepens, UN issues urgent appeal for $300 million in international aid

Jul 12, 2026 03:14 77

Over 4,300 dead in Venezuela earthquakes - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The death toll from the catastrophic twin earthquakes in Venezuela at the end of June has now exceeded 4,300, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said in an official statement. Confirmed figures show at least 4,333 deaths and over 16,740 injured, with tens of thousands still missing under the rubble. The situation is worst in the coastal state of La Guaira and the capital Caracas, where powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes collapsed hundreds of apartment blocks. The United Nations (UN) has launched an emergency campaign to raise $296 million to support nearly 1.3 million people in need in the country.