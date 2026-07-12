Two children die in ferry sinking in Syria

Two children died after a passenger ferry sank in Syria, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported today, July 12, 2026. The incident occurred in the early hours of the day, and as of 4:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, a large-scale rescue operation was underway at the scene of the accident in search of survivors and possible other missing passengers.

Syrian coast guard and civil defense teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Local authorities and medical services in the region have been mobilized at the highest level to provide first aid to the people pulled from the water. The investigation into the causes of the sinking of the vessel is already underway, with versions of overloading or a sudden technical malfunction being examined.

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