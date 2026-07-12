New arrest in the United Kingdom for the murder of Anne Widdicombe

British law enforcement authorities have made a new arrest in connection with the investigation into the murder of 78-year-old Anne Widdicombe — an iconic former minister and MP, world agencies reported. According to official information from Devon and Cornwall Police, a 28-year-old man with British citizenship was detained in South Yorkshire shortly before midnight on suspicion of committing the crime. The new arrest comes less than 24 hours after the first suspect — a 26-year-old man — was fully released from custody and is no longer the subject of the investigation.

Widdicombe's body with serious injuries was found on Thursday in her remote home in the village of Haytor, southwest England. Detectives believe the attack took place around midday on Wednesday, minutes after she last spoke to a TV crew on a show she was due to appear on but never appeared. Police say there is no indication at this time that the attack is terrorism-related or politically motivated, but the investigation is progressing rapidly. Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, where Widdicombe was last a spokesman, expressed deep concern and announced increased security, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the events as shocking for the whole country.

Sources: BBC, Reuters and ITV News.