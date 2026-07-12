Drones Attack Russia: Tanker Hit, Airports Closed

A massive wave of attacks by Ukrainian drones was recorded on Russian territory last night, the TASS news agency reports. According to local authorities, cited by the Russian Defense Ministry, the airstrikes affected several key regions.

In Rostov Region, a drone attacked and damaged a tanker as it entered the Azov-Black Sea Canal. A statement by the region's governor, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that a fire broke out on board the vessel as a result of the strike. The fire was quickly localized and extinguished by emergency crews, and no one was injured in the incident. The tanker was empty and there is no danger of an oil spill or environmental disaster in the water area. In total, air defense systems have neutralized more than 20 drones over the region.

At the same time, Russian air defense has repelled a serious attack in the direction of the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that security forces on duty have shot down 14 drones that were approaching the city. Debris from the destroyed machines fell outside densely populated areas, and according to preliminary data from the Emergency Service, there were no casualties or damage.

Due to the increased air danger, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has imposed temporary restrictions on seven Russian airports, including major metropolitan terminals. Dozens of flights were diverted to alternate runways or forced to wait for the situation to normalize.

Air strikes were also recorded in the Tula region, located south of the capital. An official statement from the regional administration stated that four Ukrainian drones were successfully destroyed by anti-aircraft systems. Emergency rescue teams are working at the sites where the remains of the devices fell.