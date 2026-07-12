Netanyahu considering emergency trip to US after sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously considering the possibility of traveling to the United States to personally attend the funeral of influential US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The funeral will take place in his home state of South Carolina. The news was confirmed by an official source from the Prime Minister's Office to The Times of Israel. [1, 2]

The 71-year-old senator died suddenly Sunday night at his home on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., following an acute and unexpected illness. The news of his death caused genuine shock and deep sorrow among Israel's political elite. [1, 2, 3]

Diplomatic soundings and key meeting with Trump

If the urgently planned visit goes ahead, Netanyahu will combine the mourning ceremony with a crucial diplomatic mission. Sources from Jerusalem, quoted by Israeli media Ynet and The Jerusalem Post, reveal that the Israeli prime minister is planning to hold a personal meeting with US President Donald Trump. [1]

The two leaders have already held preliminary talks in recent weeks to organize a formal meeting in Washington, but the sudden death of Graham - who was among Trump's closest foreign policy advisers - is likely to accelerate and change the location of those plans. The exact time and day of the funeral have not yet been publicly announced. [1, 2]

„Israel has lost one of its greatest friends“

In an official statement, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences and called Graham “a great and dear personal friend“. The Prime Minister emphasized: [1]

"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. [1, 2]

A number of Israeli statesmen joined the mourning messages. Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that Graham stood “shoulder to shoulder“ with the Israeli people in their darkest hours, visiting the country repeatedly after the attacks of October 7, 2023. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described him as “a politician of rare charm and boundless dedication to the security of the Jewish state“. [1, 2]

The Legacy of Lindsey Graham

For more than two decades, Lindsey Graham was considered the most vocal and unwavering defender of Israeli interests in the U.S. Senate. Highlights of his Middle East political legacy include: [1, 2]

Uncompromising pressure on Iran: Graham was among the main critics of the 2015 nuclear deal and pushed for maximum economic and military sanctions against Tehran and its proxies (Hamas and Hezbollah). [ 1]

Graham was among the main critics of the 2015 nuclear deal and pushed for maximum economic and military sanctions against Tehran and its proxies (Hamas and Hezbollah). [ Military aid: He was a key figure behind securing billions of dollars in US funding for Israeli defense, including the Iron Dome missile defense system. [ 1]

He was a key figure behind securing billions of dollars in US funding for Israeli defense, including the Iron Dome missile defense system. [ Abraham's Accords: The senator actively worked to expand diplomatic ties and normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. [ 1]

Graham's sudden death comes just hours after he visited Kiev on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss new initiatives to tighten international sanctions. [1, 2]

Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster is required to appoint an interim representative to Graham's position until January of next year. The Republican Party will need to quickly select a new candidate for the upcoming regular Senate election in November 2026, with a special primary expected by August 11 at the latest. [1]

The material was prepared based on official publications and current information from The Times of Israel, NBC News, Ynet, The Jerusalem Post and The Guardian. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]