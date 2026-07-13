Drone attack in Stavropol: Large oil facility on fire, explosions heard (REVIEW)

A powerful drone attack has set fire to a key industrial site on the outskirts of the Russian city of Stavropol. Stavropol Territory Governor Vladimir Vladimirov officially confirmed on his social media channel Max that on the night of Monday, the region's air defenses reflected an air attack, but debris or direct hits caused a serious fire in the industrial zone of the Vyazniki farm, Shpakovskiy district.

According to updated information at 4:50 a.m. Bulgarian time, dozens of fire and emergency service teams are working at the scene. The threat of new drone attacks across the entire Stavropol Territory remains in effect.

Evidence of detonations and explosions

Although official Russian sources initially identified the target simply as an “industrial facility“, locals and independent Telegram channels (including the media Astra) have released dozens of videos and photos of a huge column of thick black smoke and high flames.

According to eyewitnesses, the strike hit a local oil base in the city of Mikhailovsk (a suburb of Stavropol). Citizens reported a series of subsequent explosions caused by the detonation of fuel tanks, which made it difficult to locate the element.

At the moment, Governor Vladimirov assures that:

No data on dead or injured citizens.

There is no immediate danger of the fire spreading to nearby residential buildings.

News agencies recall that in the Stavropol Territory there is a legal ban on filming and publishing footage of drone attacks and the work of air defense, which is why a large part of the visual materials on social networks are quickly restricted by the authorities.

The strategic context: The air war intensifies

The strike on Stavropol, which is located hundreds of kilometers from the front line in Ukraine, coincides with statements by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who announced the downing of 11 drones headed for the Russian capital that night.

Ukraine has stepped up its use of its fleet of long-range kamikaze drones over the past week. Kiev has openly claimed responsibility for these operations, describing them as a legitimate response to Russia's continued missile strikes on civilian targets and Ukraine's energy grid. In recent days alone, oil depots in the Tver and Rostov regions have been hit, as have oil tankers in the Sea of Azov.