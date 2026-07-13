Military tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive wave of airstrikes against key US targets in Kuwait and neighboring Gulf states.

Tehran announced that it had achieved “direct hits“ and neutralized “Patriot“ anti-aircraft missile systems, strategic fuel tanks and AN/FPS early warning radar systems. However, Washington was quick to deny the scale of the destruction, stating that the allied defenses had held the front.

What does Iran (IRGC) claim?

According to official statements by Iranian state media and the IRGC command, the attack was launched as direct retaliation for the heavy American bombing of the Iranian coast and the strategic Strait of Hormuz carried out days earlier. Iranian forces claim that:

Solved solid-fuel ballistic missiles and swarms of kamikaze drones were used.

The main targets were American bases „Camp Arifjan“ (Camp Arifjan) and Air Force Base „Ali Al Salem“ (Ali Al Salem) in Kuwait.

and Air Force Base in Kuwait. Alien AN/FPS radar systems in Qatar (valued at over $1.1 billion) were also successfully hit, as well as logistics centers of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The official response of the US and Kuwait

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) came out with a position in which it defines Iran's actions as “unprovoked aggression“. The US military confirms that alarms and sirens were activated, but emphasizes the following facts:

No American service members were killed or seriously injured in the region.

in the region. Kuwaiti and US air defense systems have operated successfully, intercepting the majority of threats in Kuwaiti airspace.

Fallen missile debris caused only local material damage to border crossings and an oil rig, without threatening the operational readiness of air defense complexes.

Context of the escalation: The end of the ceasefire

The current conflict flared up with new force after US President Donald Trump declared the previously concluded Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) "fully terminated" and revoked the exemptions for Iranian oil exports. This was in response to Iranian attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran is currently trying to unilaterally close and control.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the actions of the IRGC, stating that “such repeated criminal acts undermine stability and threaten the security of the entire region“. International analysts warn that the Middle East is in a state of full-scale regional war, and the Gulf is no longer a transit hub, but an active zone of heavy fighting.