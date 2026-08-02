The Jerusalem District Court has imposed a temporary ban on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's plan to use Nile crocodiles as live guards around Keziot prison, i24NEWS reports.

The decision is in response to an urgent petition by the organization “Let the Animals Live“, which expressed concerns about the welfare of the animals kept in artificial moats in the Negev desert, Ynetnews adds.

The project, which has gained notoriety as “Alligator Alcatraz“, aims to strengthen security at the facility where Palestinian prisoners are held, reports Jerusalem Post. The court froze the transfer of the reptiles from local farms until an extended hearing with experts is held.

The next steps in the case include considering arguments from animal rights activists and hearing opinions from zoologists and security experts.