Venezuela Earthquake: Death toll reaches 4,490, UN urgently seeks millions for survivors

The grim statistics from the catastrophic disaster in Venezuela continue to grow 19 days after the tragedy. According to the latest official UN report (OCHA), published in the early hours of July 13, 2026, the number of confirmed deaths has risen to 4490 people. Currently 315 of the bodies found have not yet been identified by forensic doctors.

The scale of the disaster in numbers

Died: 4490 people

4490 people Wounded: 16,740 people

16,740 people Rescued from the rubble: 6462 people

6462 people Homeless: 17,907 people

17,907 people Registered aftershocks: Over 1220

Over 1220 Estimated direct material damage: About 37 billion US dollars

Timeline of the twin quakes

The disaster began on June 24, 2026 at 18:04 local time, when the northern coast of the country was shaken by two successive extremely strong shallow earthquakes with magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, occurring within an interval of only 39 seconds. The epicenter was located along the San Felipe-Humar-Montalban axis. Due to the shallow nature of the earthquakes, the land mass underwent serious displacements, which led to the instantaneous collapse of over 250 large residential and public structures.

This position is at the extreme end of the page La Guaira, according to data on Britannica close 80% of the damage is completely or partially destroyed. Capital Caracashas undergone huge structural changes to key infrastructure, including partially dismantling the international flight.

The UN is asking for urgent assistance from 298 million dollars

The UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, made a hasty four-day visit to Venezuela and sent a critical appeal to the international community. Kam real Humanitarian plan for dissuading beshe added anex for 298 million schatsky dollars, koito tryabva yes pokriyat needy from parva need on 1.3 million zasegnati citizenspres next month.

In the moment on teren sa razkriti nay-malko 79 transit camps in stadiums and sports halls, kadeto se osiguryava podslon, storage and medical care on ostanalit without pokriv over 17,000 Venezuels. On the meat of the international organization for Tarsen and Spasavane (USAR), coordinated by INSARAG, together with the Pan-Amerikskata healthy organization (PAHO/WHO), they are all fighting and will take control of the crisis from the lack of medicine and pretovarvaneto from the hospital system.

The President of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, announced that the soil will be gradually distributed into temporary housing for the most critical period from next week. The authorities in Caracas have announced such a thing, they are still seeking to officially dismantle the Venezuelan government’s assets in a foreign land, for the financing of the long process and the same process for the restoration of the destruction of the city.

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