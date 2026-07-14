At least 13 civilians have been killed in massive Ukrainian drone attacks in Russian-occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine, Moscow-appointed occupation authorities said in an official statement.

The strikes carried out over the past 24 hours have another 22 people were wounded, with local administrations describing the situation as extremely serious. The attacks come at a time of sharp escalation of airstrikes on the front line and intensification of fighting in key areas.

Escalation of drone strikes and severe consequences

According to information disseminated by the Russian-appointed regional administrations, the airstrikes were mainly directed against civilian infrastructure and settlements under Russian control. Sources in Moscow indicate that Ukrainian forces have used waves of drones to overcome air defenses in the occupied regions.

The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, with the condition of several of them assessed as critical by medical teams on the spot. So far, independent international observers have not confirmed the number of casualties from an independent source, which is common practice in conditions of active conflict.

Conflict context and official positions

The news of casualties in the occupied territories coincides with a series of official statements from both sides:

Vladimir Putin's statement: Just hours before the reports of the attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would respond to Ukrainian strikes on territory it controls with actions that would be "several times more powerful."

Kiev's position: For its part, the Ukrainian military command regularly states that it strikes only legitimate military targets, logistics centers and Russian military infrastructure in order to undermine the combat capability of the occupation forces.

Counterattacks against Ukraine: At the same time, in recent days, Ukraine has also experienced a wave of massive Russian missile and drone strikes, which caused damage to a number of civilian objects in major cities, including the capital Kiev.

The news agencies Yahoo News and BTA note that the dynamics of the front remain highly unpredictable, and the use of drones to strike deep behind defense lines is becoming a main strategy for both warring parties.

Publishing guidelines and SEO recommendations for web editors: