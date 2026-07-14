Sevastopol is in a state of partial administrative and infrastructural collapse after a series of large-scale air and sea attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) severely damaged the peninsula's critical network. The Kremlin-appointed local authorities were forced to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation, introducing drastic restrictions on the civilian population, a suspension of public transport and extraordinary power supply schedules. According to international military observers, Kiev's coordinated strikes on logistics and energy in the Black Sea region have effectively undermined the Russian administration's ability to maintain normal control over the city.

Infrastructural collapse and loss of control in the city

The situation in Sevastopol escalated sharply after Ukrainian drone systems managed to hit major substations and energy facilities supplying the city and the bases of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, officially announced a series of restrictions that clearly illustrate the partial blockade of local government:

Complete stop of urban electric transport , including the main trolleybus lines.

, including the main trolleybus lines. Introducing a curfew for retail outlets and forcing early closure of cafes and public places.

and forcing early closure of cafes and public places. Dimming street lights to save energy and limit visual cues during nighttime attacks.

to save energy and limit visual cues during nighttime attacks. Switching to remote learning or canceling classes, with parents urged not to let their children outside.

Razvozhaev admitted to local media that the strikes were insidiously carried out outside the city limits, but they directly reflected on the Sevastopol network, leaving tens of thousands of consumers without electricity and disrupting the water supply at the height of the summer season.

Complete maritime isolation of Crimea and strikes on the fleet

The large-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is part of a broader strategy that experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) define as “a new phase for the complete maritime isolation of Crimea“. In parallel with the ground strikes, Ukrainian drone and naval forces attacked and destroyed key targets in the Striltsky Bay, weapons depots, and ships and tankers from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, which provided fuel for the occupation forces.

According to data from the Ukrainian state-run publication “Ukrinform“, citing the command of the Ukrainian Navy, the attacks are being carried out with a combination of modernized drones and “Neptune“ anti-ship missile systems. This methodically deprives Sevastopol of its role as a secure naval fortress.

The Russian reaction and the economic blow

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported in its official reports that air defense systems and mobile fire groups on the Black Sea coast are repelling attacks around the clock, shooting down dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and support boats. However, local authorities in Crimea admit that falling debris and direct hits continue to cause severe material damage to key substations.

The scale of the loss of administrative control is also confirmed by Moscow's economic moves. Reuters and Russian business media note that the Russian government was forced to urgently allocate more than 4.3 billion rubles (about $56 million) from its state reserve to compensate for the closure of businesses and the complete failure of the tourist season in Sevastopol and the rest of Crimea. The reason is the inability of the local government to guarantee basic living conditions such as constant electricity, running water and security for citizens.

While the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria deliberately maintains operational silence about the details of some of its specific tactical actions, the situation on the ground in Sevastopol as of 5:40 a.m. on July 14, 2026 remains critical, and the city is operating in a strict emergency management mode.