The statements of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Russia should not participate in the development of security guarantees for Ukraine testify to the futility of the positions of the European Union, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

Merz said yesterday that the issue of security guarantees for Kiev should be resolved by Ukraine and its partners, not by Russia, Reuters reports.

"Chancellor Merz's statements testify to the futility of the positions held by the Europeans," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out and added that if the EU insists on this position, this will completely exclude the possibility of European countries participating in the peace settlement process.

"If "This position really reflects the convictions of the Europeans, and if they insist on it, it will completely exclude the possibility of European countries participating in the peace settlement process," Peskov noted.

The speaker stressed that developing security guarantees for Ukraine is impossible without Russia's participation.

In response to a separate question, Peskov described yesterday's imposition of sanctions by the EU against the company that owns the social network VKontakte and the messaging app Max as "complete absurdity".

Critics accuse the Russian authorities of using tracking apps - something the Kremlin denies. Peskov said that EU sanctions would not prevent the company from expanding its activities, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today described Ukraine's attacks on cargo ships in the Azov and Black Seas as terrorist acts, Reuters reported.

"What the Ukrainian regime is doing is no longer even piracy. The pirates are looting and taking the loot for themselves. Here they operate on the principle of leaving nothing for themselves or others. They are simply causing damage in order to intimidate us. This is pure terrorism, which is being carried out not only in the Azov and Black Seas, to be precise. And on the African continent as well," Lavrov said, quoted by TASS.

According to him, in an attempt to harm Russia, the Ukrainians do not hesitate to ally with "whoever they come across". "And with African extremists who are trying to overthrow the people's legitimate regimes in Africa, as well as with all sorts of other scoundrels", Lavrov noted.

He added that Russia would continue to fulfill its commitments to supply food and humanitarian aid to African countries.