Velislava Petrova: Sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill would create anti-European rhetoric in Bulgaria

Bulgaria can play an important role in ensuring energy supplies to Ukraine in the upcoming winter, as it has the opportunity to significantly increase the quantities of gas delivered via the route to the country. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova in an interview with “Euronews“, BTA reported.

Tomorrow she will visit Kiev, where strengthening cooperation in the field of energy will be among the main topics of the talks.

“We are considering ways to support Ukraine in a way that is mutually beneficial for both us and the entire region, and to strengthen the energy security of the region“, Petrova said. She added that she hopes that an agreement will be reached on the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia by tomorrow.

“For me, it is important to determine what Bulgaria's role can be - both in the short term to provide the necessary support for Ukraine during the winter, and in the long term, for this to become a path for Bulgaria's more active participation in the country's reconstruction“, said the Foreign Minister.

She stressed that she is not worried about arriving in Kiev “empty-handed“, but is focused on how Bulgaria and Ukraine can work more effectively together to overcome the upcoming challenges.

Petrova specified that the talks are still at the stage of assessing Ukraine's short-term needs and the possibilities for expanding cooperation in the medium and long term. The technical aspects of the topic are being discussed between the competent institutions, including the energy ministries of both countries.

The minister also commented on the lifting of sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill, which Bulgaria insisted on, although it condemns any “encouragement of aggression“.

“Anyone who encourages further escalation instead of peace is a figure we cannot support, but this does not mean that sanctions should be imposed on him“, Petrova said.

According to her, sanctions that are only symbolic in nature, without having a real economic impact on Russia, can have the opposite effect.

“When you have sanctions that are a purely symbolic measure, but have no economic consequences for Russia, you risk creating an environment in a country that is Eastern Orthodox, such as Bulgaria, for the rise of anti-European rhetoric or a feeling that we are interfering in church affairs, or even turn someone into a martyr after being accused of spreading propaganda“, she added.

Petrova noted that the sanctions package is now in a form that Bulgaria can support, and expressed hope that an agreement will soon be reached with the other member states, which still have reservations.

Regarding the restrictive measures against trade in illegal Jewish settlements being discussed in the EU, Petrova pointed out that for the first time, member states are considering a common set of options, although there is no specific proposal yet.

The measures are being assessed through the prism of “the themes and goals on which we are united as a union – "we all want to improve the humanitarian situation and we all support the two-state solution," she explained.

At the same time, Petrova expressed doubt that sanctions against the settlers would lead to a real improvement in the humanitarian situation.

"We are taking a very pragmatic approach and asking ourselves what the current scale of trade from these regions is. In the case of Bulgaria, it is minimal, if it exists at all," she said.

According to the minister, there is still no concrete proposal at the European level with a clear legal basis, including on the issue of whether decisions should be adopted unanimously or by qualified majority, which is creating tension within the EU Council.

Petrova expressed hope that there will be clarity on this issue soon. Until then, any initiative that can contribute to improving the humanitarian situation will be supported, without limiting Europe's ability to continue playing an active role in the region.

“Israel remains an important partner and we must find productive ways to engage with Israel, avoid further escalation in the region and support efforts to find a sustainable peace,“ Petrova said.

However, she stressed that Bulgaria and Europe are aware of the growing humanitarian needs and the dire situation on the ground.

“When we have seen excessive use of force or, as I said, a dire humanitarian situation, we have expressed our criticism and have addressed it directly to Israel“, the minister pointed out.

According to her, every measure must be assessed according to whether it will encourage Israel to help improve the humanitarian situation, participate in future peace efforts and limit the influence of “Hamas“.

“It is more about achieving sustainable peace than about individual symbolic measures in one direction or the other“, Petrova concluded.