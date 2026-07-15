Escalation in the Middle East: IRGC announces indefinite strikes on US bases "until final victory"

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially announced that it will continue to carry out systematic military strikes on US bases in the Middle East „until final victory“. The official statement of the elite unit of the Iranian armed forces was distributed by the state news agency IRNA, referring directly to the press service of the military structure.

The military command of Tehran argues the new wave of attacks with the actions of Washington. According to the official position of IRGC, since the United States violated the current ceasefire, Iranian forces have already carried out six consecutive drone strikes on strategic US bases in the region.

Timeline of attacks and strike in Jordan

Tensions in the region have reached critical levels in recent hours. Before the latest statement by the Guards, the Iranian armed forces launched a massive attack targeting the air base „Al-Azraq“ in Jordan, which is actively used by US military contingents in the Middle East.

Main highlights of Iran's statement:

Full Mobilization: Drone and missile attacks will not stop until the full withdrawal or surrender of US forces.

Drone and missile attacks will not stop until the full withdrawal or surrender of US forces. Ceasefire failure: Tehran shifts full responsibility for escalation to US over alleged violations of arms embargo and ceasefire agreements.

Tehran shifts full responsibility for escalation to US over alleged violations of arms embargo and ceasefire agreements. Expanding the Range: The use of kamikaze combat drones is becoming a major weapon to exhaust the air defenses of US targets.

International Reactions and Security Implications

Regional observers warn that a direct clash between The IRGC and the US armed forces pose a serious threat to the security of shipping and stability in the Persian Gulf. As of 04:40 today, there is still no official comment from the Pentagon regarding the exact number of damages or possible casualties in the last six drone attacks.

The conflict continues to evolve dynamically, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces in the region placed on high alert.