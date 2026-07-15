Iran announces new strike on Al-Azraq air base in Jordan

The military conflict in the Middle East has entered a new critical phase after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a new strike on the “Al-Azraq“ air base in Jordan, actively used by the US armed forces. According to information from the Iranian Fars Agency, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Republic has launched a wave of ballistic missiles and drones aimed at the command centers and hangars of the US base.

Tehran's position: Operation “Nasr“ and an ultimatum to the US

An official statement carried by state media in Iran said the attack was part of ongoing retaliation against US military sites in the region. The Iranian side claimed that “Al-Azraq“ is used by Washington as a springboard for launching air strikes against targets on Iranian territory.

Official IRGC representatives also issued a direct warning:

„If the aggression of the US terrorist army is repeated, no other American base in the region will be spared from our heavy fire.“

Iranian media added that Tehran calls on the Jordanian people to demand the immediate removal of foreign military bases from the territory of the kingdom.

The reaction of Jordan and Washington

The Jordanian armed forces confirmed a serious violation of their airspace by Iran. According to an official report by the state news agency Petra, the kingdom's air defense systems intercepted and shot down most of the Iranian missiles. Authorities in Amman reported falling debris, but at this time there is no officially confirmed data on serious damage to infrastructure or casualties among military personnel.

For its part, the US Central Command (CENTCOM has increased security measures at all its bases in the Middle East, as US forces continue air patrols and blockades in the strategic Strait of Hormuz Strait.

Economic consequences and risk of regional war

The new escalation immediately affected international markets. The price of Brent crude oil on world exchanges recorded a new jump, exceeding $86 per barrel due to fears of a complete blockade of energy supplies through the Gulf.

International analysts warn that turning Jordan into a direct arena of confrontation between Washington and Tehran could drag moderate Arab states into a large-scale regional war with unpredictable consequences for global security.