The US has imposed new large-scale sanctions on Iran

The United States has officially expanded the package of sanctions against Iran. The White House's decision aims to limit the financial flows of the Islamic Republic.

The new restrictive measures affect key sectors of the Iranian economy. The list includes dozens of companies, ships and individuals.

The main blow is aimed at Iranian oil exports. Washington is sanctioning international networks that help sell the raw material abroad. According to US authorities, these revenues finance regional military groups. Foreign companies that facilitate Tehran's transactions are also targeted.

In addition, assets of individuals linked to weapons programs are being blocked. This concerns the development of ballistic missiles and drones. American citizens and companies are now completely banned from doing business with them. All their assets in the US have been frozen.

International observers expect a real contraction in Iranian exports. The step is expected to increase tensions in the Middle East. Tehran traditionally defines sanctions as illegal economic warfare. The official response of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is expected.