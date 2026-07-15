Gulf War: US Holds Iran Responsible for Killings of Civilian Sailors, Reimposes Naval Blockade

The situation in the Middle East has escalated to its most critical point after The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially announced that it holds Iran directly responsible for the deaths, disappearances and injuries of civilian crew members of commercial vessels in international waters. According to official US military data, last week Iranian forces deliberately attacked seven civilian vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Dozens of casualties and burning tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

According to the statement of the commander of CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper, the Iranian aggression has led to nearly a dozen civilian sailors killed, missing or injured. Recent serious incidents include:

Container ship M/V GFS Galaxy (Cyprus flag): The ship was severely damaged by a fire in the engine room, and one civilian seaman is missing.

The ship was severely damaged by a fire in the engine room, and one civilian seaman is missing. The UAE-flagged oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah: Hit in Omani territorial waters by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack killed an Indian sailor and injured eight others. In response, India urgently expelled and summoned Iranian diplomats for an explanation.

Hit in Omani territorial waters by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack and injured eight others. In response, India urgently expelled and summoned Iranian diplomats for an explanation. A Norwegian tanker was also hit by an explosive device off the coast of Oman.

Washington's Retaliatory Strike: Fourth Night of Massive Bombing

In response to the Iranian attacks, the US military completed fourth consecutive night of massive airstrikes against military sites in Iran. During the latest 7-hour wave, US fighter jets, drones and warships hit dozens of targets, including missile sites, drone launchers and coastal radars of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The total number of Iranian targets hit this week has now exceeds 300. According to Iranian media, at least 28 people have died in the American attacks so far.

Complete naval blockade and ultimatum from Donald Trump

The United States has officially renewed the complete naval blockade of all Iranian ports, which took effect at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (20:00 UTC). More than 20 US warships and hundreds of aircraft are patrolling the region, with the JMIC warning that any ship violating the blockade will be stopped and detained, including by force.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a chilling warning to Tehran:

"The strikes will continue until I say enough is enough. If Iran doesn't come to the negotiating table, next week is going to be really bad for them - we're going to blow up all their power plants and bridges."

Trump also made a U-turn on his economic tactics - he dropped a controversial plan to impose a 20% tariff on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, instead announcing that the Gulf Arab emirates and kingdoms would offset the cost with billions in investments in the US economy.

Tehran retaliated with attacks on neighboring countries

Iran has declared the June ceasefire agreement "totally broken" due to the US blockade. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched massive missile and drone attacks on neighboring countries hosting US bases:

In Kuwait Iranian Shahed drones hit and blew up a US logistics center and oil platform.

Iranian Shahed drones hit and blew up a US logistics center and oil platform. In Bahrain air raid sirens were sounded, and air defenses intercepted a wave of missiles aimed at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

air raid sirens were sounded, and air defenses intercepted a wave of missiles aimed at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet. Jordan reported that it had shot down four Iranian missiles in its airspace.

Tensions are also rising along the Israel-Iran axis after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran: "The days of someone hitting us and we not hitting back are over. Don't count on silence". The UN has already described the resumption of full-scale hostilities as "a huge blow to the civilian population" and a threat to the global economy, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz (through which 20% of the world's oil passes) is almost completely paralyzed.