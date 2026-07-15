The European Public Prosecutor's Office College imposed a disciplinary penalty of "reprimand" on Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. This decision puts an end to the disciplinary proceedings against the European Prosecutor, after she was found guilty of a serious breach in connection with ongoing investigations by the European Public Prosecutor's Office, Laura Kövesi's office said, quoted by Nova TV.

The punishment was imposed following the reasoned opinion of the Disciplinary Board for the members of the College, composed of high-ranking officials or former officials of the European institutions. The opinion was issued on 5 January 2026, unanimously finding that the European Prosecutor committed the disciplinary offences identified by an administrative investigation panel appointed by the College and recommending the imposition of a "reprimand".

Today's decision follows the College's finding of Teodora Georgieva guilty of three disciplinary offences in relation to investigations by the European Public Prosecutor's Office on 25 February 2026. The College then suspended its deliberations on the type of penalty to be imposed and sought the opinion of the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission on the possibility of bringing an action before the Court of Justice of the European Union, in accordance with the Regulation on the European Public Prosecutor's Office, with a view to dismissing the European Prosecutor from office.

Given that the mandate of the European Prosecutor expires on 28 July 2026, as well as the opinions of the three institutions, the College considered it appropriate to conclude the disciplinary proceedings by imposing a penalty of "reprimand", the European Public Prosecutor's Office statement also said.