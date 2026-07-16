Erdogan adamant on the 10th anniversary of the coup: The battle against FETO will not stop

Ten years after the dramatic events of the night of July 15, 2016, Turkey marks Democracy and National Unity Day with large-scale commemorations and categorical political messages.

In a speech to parliament and during a large-scale march in the capital Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bowed to the courage of the millions of citizens who a decade ago came out unarmed against the tanks and fighter jets of the rebels. The head of state assured that Ankara will not show any leniency or delay in pursuing the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is accused of organizing the coup attempt.

Epic of national will: Erdogan thanks the Turkish people

During the official ceremonies, Erdogan called the popular resistance an “epic of national will“ and a “declaration of independence“ that will be passed down from generation to generation. The head of state expressed gratitude to all men, women, young and old citizens who defended the statehood, as well as to the loyal employees of the security forces and the army.

According to official data from the Turkish authorities, quoted by BTA, 253 people died on the bloody night 10 years ago and over 2,700 were injured. The president honored the memory of the victims and emphasized that their sacrifice saved the country from a huge disaster, completely changing the modern history of Turkey.

A ruthless fight against the “virus“ FETO until its complete eradication

President Erdogan used the anniversary to send a sharp warning to the secret structures and international networks of the FETO organization, whose founder Fethullah Gulen died in exile in the United States in 2024. In front of the media, Erdogan compared betrayal to a “blue virus“ that affects every cell of the state organism, and vowed to continue the fight within the framework of the rule of law until the threat is completely eliminated.

According to information from the Anadolu Agency, Turkish intelligence and judicial authorities are currently acting “with surgical precision”. Their efforts are aimed at:

Identifying hidden sleeper cells of the organization in the commercial sector, state bureaucracy and politics.

Countering coordinated disinformation and influence campaigns on social networks and digital platforms.

Continuation of international pressure for the extradition of the network members who fled abroad.

The decade that reshaped Turkey

In analyzing the events, international observers from Al-Jazeera note that the events of July 15, 2016 have radically transformed the Turkish state architecture. The transition to a presidential system of government, which Erdogan described as one of the most important pillars of stability, eliminated the dual power in the executive branch and limited the possibilities for external anti-democratic interference.

The balance sheet for the past ten years shows large-scale purges in the army, where more than 17,000 servicemen were dismissed (including about 40% of the general staff), as well as a complete restructuring of the judiciary and the media landscape in the country. Despite criticism from human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch about the curtailment of civil liberties during the ensuing state of emergency, official Ankara is adamant that the measures were vital to guarantee the security of the republic.

At the end of his address, Erdogan declared that the “Century of Turkey“, which the conspirators had tried to stop, was already underway and no dark force would be able to divert it from its trajectory.