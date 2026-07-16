US launches new wave of strikes against Iran, Strait of Hormuz blocked

The military conflict between the US and Iran has entered a new, even more dangerous phase after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the start of a large-scale second wave of precision air and missile strikes against Iranian military targets. The operation, ordered directly by US President Donald Trump, aims to permanently disable the military capacity of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In parallel with the air campaign, the conflict has rapidly spread to neighboring Arab countries, turning the region into a zone of active combat operations.

CENTCOM paralyzes Iranian tanker and tightens maritime blockade

According to an official statement from the US military command CENTCOM, disseminated in international media, US aviation has attacked and neutralized an oil tanker flying the flag of Curacao. The ship “M/T Belma“ has attempted to break through Washington's total naval blockade of Iranian ports and headed for Kharg Island, ignoring repeated warnings from coalition forces.

A US warplane fired Hellfire missiles directly into the tanker's smokestack, disabling the vessel and halting its movement towards Iran. The military confirmed that this was the third ship to be stopped or diverted within the first 24 hours of the renewal of the strict blockade of the Persian Gulf.

Missile rain over Kuwait and Bahrain: Alarm sirens are activated

In response to the US offensive, Iran launched massive retaliatory strikes with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles against key US bases in the region. In Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet, air raid sirens were sounded in the early hours and authorities urged citizens to seek shelter immediately. Bahrain's defence ministry said the kingdom's air defences had intercepted and destroyed a number of "treasonous Iranian air targets".

A serious attack was also reported in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti army's general staff confirmed that the country's air force had repelled a massive attack. Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles and 33 armed Iranian drones had been intercepted. However, a Kuwaiti warship was hit in the attack, injuring four servicemen. For its part, Iranian state media, citing the IRGC, claim that severe damage has been caused to the American logistics infrastructure at the Kuwaiti base “Ali Al Salem“.

Surprising diplomatic move: Iran releases American citizen

Amid the fierce fighting, US President Donald Trump made a surprising statement on the social network Truth Social. He announced that Iran had released American citizen Dena Karari, who was detained in Tehran in December 2024 under the pretext of a threat to national security.

According to Trump, the woman is now safe outside Iran and is in good health. The American leader described this act as a “gesture of goodwill“ by Tehran, although it also warned that US military strikes would not stop until Iran sat down at the negotiating table on US terms. Analysts quoted by Axios agency commented that Tehran often uses such releases at critical moments as a tool to try to de-escalate direct military pressure.

At this time, the situation in the Persian Gulf remains unpredictable, and world markets reacted with a new surge in oil prices due to the real danger of a complete closure of global energy corridors.