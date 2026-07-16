Attack on Kiev and Kharkiv tonight: Ballistic missiles and drones hit Ukraine

In the early hours of today, Russia launched another massive air attack on key urban centers in Ukraine, with the main targets being the capital Kiev and the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv. At around 00:46 local time, the Ukrainian Air Force declared an imminent ballistic threat to the capital. According to initial information, the city was attacked with at least eight ballistic missiles. Almost simultaneously, waves of "Shahed" drones began entering Ukrainian airspace from the north, attacking Kharkiv and other regions.

Damage in Kiev: Fires and destroyed warehouses

Residents of the Ukrainian capital reported a series of powerful explosions that shook the city shortly after midnight. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on his official Telegram channel that a missile strike hit a warehouse in a western district of the capital. In addition, hits were recorded on other non-residential buildings in the city.

The head of the Kiev City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, urged citizens to stay in shelters due to the ongoing threat. Thick columns of smoke rose above the city, and teams from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are already working to control the large fires that have broken out. As of 4:00 Bulgarian time, the exact number of injured and possible victims in the capital remains under investigation.

Kamikaze drones set fire to buildings in three districts of Kharkiv

The second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, has experienced another difficult night under heavy fire from kamikaze drones. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported direct hits in at least three city districts - Kievsky, Shevchenkivsky and Nemyshlyansky.

A strike on a building in Nemyshlyansky district has been confirmed, causing a fire. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, explained that at this time there have been no official reports of dead or injured civilians, but inspections of the affected areas are continuing. The attack comes just a day after a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) hit a residential area in the city, wounding eight people.

What is the situation in other regions of Ukraine?

The aerial terror that night was not limited to Kiev and Kharkiv. Air defense sirens were activated in a number of areas, including regions far from the front line, such as Vinnytsia Oblast.

The increased pressure in southern Ukraine also continues. Yesterday evening, the Air Force Command declared an increased missile threat along the Black Sea coast due to the launch of supersonic Kh-22 missiles by Russian bombers operating over the Black Sea. Salvos of these missiles hit targets in the Odessa and Kherson regions, with Odessa Governor Oleg Kiper stressing that the region has been under massive combined pressure for several days.

Political context and air defense deficit

The night attack coincided with a period of serious domestic political change in Ukraine. Hours before the first explosions, it became clear that President Volodymyr Zelensky had dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who had been in office for less than a year. Fedorov was one of the prominent figures responsible for Ukraine’s successful drone campaign. His successor is expected to be the current Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko, and Serhiy Koretsky has been nominated as the new Prime Minister.

Observers from international media such as Reuters and the BBC note that Russia's increased ballistic attacks this summer are taking advantage of the critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles in the Ukrainian arsenal. Although Ukraine recently announced the conclusion of contracts for licensed local production of American air defense missiles with the support of Lockheed Martin, these capabilities will not become operational until the end of the year at the earliest. Until then, major urban centers remain highly vulnerable to Russian missile pressure.