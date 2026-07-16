Drone attack in Russia: Explosions in Engels and Saratov, airport closed and sirens tonight

On the night of July 16, the Russian cities Engels and Saratov came under intense attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Explosions were heard near the strategic military airport “Engels-2“, where Russian long-range bombers used to strike Ukraine are based. As of 4:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, local authorities described the situation as dynamic, with air defense systems continuing to operate in the region.

What happened in Engels and Saratov?

The attack began in the late hours of the previous day and continued throughout the night. According to information published by the independent Russian news project “Astra“ on the Telegram app, residents of Saratov and Engels reported a large number of flying drones and subsequent powerful explosions. Dozens of videos were shared on social networks, in which the specific buzzing sound of aviation drones and detonations in the sky can be clearly heard.

The Governor of the Saratov Region, Roman Busargin, confirmed the drone danger through his official Telegram channel. He announced that information about the threat was received directly from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The first warning was issued in the late evening of July 15, and shortly before 3:00 a.m. local time (coinciding with Bulgarian time), a second wave of danger.

By order of the Saratov authorities, civil defense sirens were turned on, and citizens were advised to turn off utilities and stay away from windows. The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia “Rosaviatsia“ imposed emergency restrictions on civil flights, temporarily closing the local international airport “Gagarin“ for security reasons.

The main suspicions and reports of military observers indicate that the main target of the attack was the airbase „Engels-2“. Monitoring channels are reporting fires and power outages in parts of the city of Engels, possibly caused by falling debris or direct hits.

Are there any damages and casualties in other regions?

As of the early hours of July 16, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet published official summary statistics on the exact number of downed aircraft in the country. According to the Ukrainian media outlet „Kyiv Independent“, which is monitoring the situation, the Ukrainian army traditionally retains silence in the first hours of such operations deep in Russian territory.

Information streams and regional Russian media, including the Saratov agency “Vzglyad-info“, report activation of air defense in neighboring regions as well, but as of 4:30 a.m. Bulgarian time there is no confirmed data on large-scale destruction of industrial infrastructure or civilian casualties in other regions of Russia last night. Emergency services in the affected Saratov region remain on full alert, and inspections of the places where debris fell will begin after dawn.