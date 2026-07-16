Trump Considers Expanding War on Iran: Conflict Prolongs, Becomes More Complex Than Expected

The White House Prepares New Middle East Strategy as US President Pushes for More Decisive Military Action Against Tehran.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – US President Donald Trump is moving towards a significant expansion of US military operations in Iran. The main reason is the failure of the temporary ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz and the escalating tensions in the region. The administration in Washington is already preparing plans for much more intensive action against Iranian forces.

According to the influential American publication The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon's new strategy may include:

Urgent tactical operations to seize strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.

to seize strategic islands in the Persian Gulf. Massive air and missile strikes on key Iranian nuclear and military sites.

on key Iranian nuclear and military sites. Increased presence of US naval forces on the main oil trade routes.

White House discontent with slow progress

In parallel, the American television channel CBS News reports that Donald Trump has expressed serious dissatisfaction with the current situation. The US President believes that the military conflict with Iran has dragged on for too long.

White House sources have revealed to the media that the head of state is irritated by the fact that the military campaign “is becoming more complicated than initially expected“. Instead of a quick victory, US forces are facing sophisticated guerrilla tactics and asymmetric warfare from Tehran, which necessitates a change in approach.

What’s next for the Middle East conflict?

Military analysts warn that a move to a more aggressive phase poses enormous risks to global security and the stability of fuel markets. Washington is expected to intensify its attacks on Iran in the coming days, after a series of heavy strikes on Revolutionary Guard positions were carried out earlier in mid-July 2026.

The situation remains dynamic, and the international community is watching with concern whether Trump’s new plan will lead to a full-scale regional war.