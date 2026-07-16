Zelensky nominates Serhiy Koretsky for Prime Minister of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted Serhiy Koretsky's candidacy for Prime Minister to the Verkhovna Rada, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced. The nomination is expected to be considered and put to a vote as soon as possible, Focus reports.

According to Zelensky, after consultations, Koretsky remains the most suitable candidate for the post.

One of the main tasks facing the future government will be preparing the country for the winter season. Koretsky has many years of experience in the energy sector - he was the manager of a large chain of gas stations, and later the head of the state-owned company “Naftogaz“.

Although he has not held a government position so far, the management of state-owned companies has earned him a reputation as a successful anti-crisis manager. During the heavy attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last winter, he secured financing for natural gas supplies and helped the country avoid a shortage of the raw material.

According to sources, Koretsky's strengths include his ability to form an effective team and quickly resolve emerging problems. However, it is not yet clear what role he will play in determining the composition of the new cabinet.

Meanwhile, Igor Klimenko has been proposed as defense minister, to replace Mikhail Fedorov. According to Zelensky, the reason is systemic disagreements between Fedorov and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrsky. The current head of the National Police, Ivan Vygovski, has been nominated as Minister of Internal Affairs.