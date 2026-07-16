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Keir Starmer heads to Kiev on one of his last visits as prime minister

Keir Starmer heads to Kiev on one of his last visits as prime minister

In the Ukrainian capital, he will discuss military support for Ukraine and future actions of allies with Zelensky

Jul 16, 2026 08:56 38

Keir Starmer heads to Kiev on one of his last visits as prime minister - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Resigned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Kiev today for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported, citing information from “Downing Street 10“, BTA reports.

Starmer will officially step down from his post on Monday, and the visit to Ukraine is among his last international visits as prime minister.

During the talks, the two leaders will discuss progress in equipping Ukraine for its defense against Russia, as well as the future focus of support from Kiev's allies.

Laborer's Andy Burnham is expected to be announced as the new leader of the Labour Party tomorrow, and to officially take office as British prime minister on Monday.