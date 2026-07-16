Preparations in Greece for the F-35 fighter jets are progressing, the first aircraft are expected by 2028.

The preparation of the “Andravida“ air base in Greece for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets is progressing, with the first aircraft expected to arrive in the country by 2028, the electronic edition of the “Kathimerini“ newspaper reported, citing an informed source, BTA reported.

According to the publication, the program is being implemented smoothly and remains within the planned schedule. The upcoming infrastructure projects are expected to make the base capable of receiving fifth-generation fighters.

According to the information of “Kathimerini“ Representatives of the US government's Joint F-35 Program Office are currently holding meetings with representatives of four major Greek construction groups. Once they pass the security checks required by the US side, the companies will be able to participate in the tender procedure for infrastructure projects at the base.

The value of the security infrastructure, storage facilities, auxiliary buildings and airport modernization is not expected to exceed 500 million euros. Barring delays related to objections or legal appeals, the work should be completed before 2028, the publication states.

Officials have stated that four aircraft will be delivered in 2027, but will remain in the US for about a year while the pilots and technical personnel of the Hellenic Air Force undergo training.

The start of the modernization at "Andravida" will coincide with the decommissioning process of the F-4 Phantom II aircraft, which have been in service with the Greek Air Force for more than 50 years.