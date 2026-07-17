Wildfires in Canada: Orange Code and Hazardous Air in New York and Toronto

A serious ecological crisis is sweeping North America as over 800 active wildfires in Canada continue to spew massive clouds of thick, toxic smoke.

According to official data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC), published by North Jersey Media Group, at this moment in the country exactly 858 fires are raging, of which more than 110 are completely out of control. The situation is critical in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

The dramatic deterioration of weather conditions has closed the airspace over vast territories. Northwest winds and a powerful "heat dome" have pressed pollution close to the ground, pushing dangerous smoke straight south towards the United States. This led to the announcement of orange and red codes for hazardous air quality in dozens of American and Canadian cities.

Toronto and New York under an orange blanket of smog

Residents of Canada's largest metropolis Toronto woke up to the smell of burning and limited visibility. According to the global monitoring of IQAir, Toronto's air was briefly classified as the most polluted of any megacity on the planet.

The environmental wave quickly crossed the border and suffocated the Northeast and Midwest of the United States. New York State Governor Kathy Hokul declared a state of emergency and ordered the distribution of over 100,000 N95 masks to citizens. The metropolis of New York is shrouded in a thick haze reminiscent of the apocalyptic scenes of the summer of 2023, reports The Guardian.

In addition to New York and Toronto, among the worst-hit cities with record-breaking poor air quality (AQI exceeding 300 and 500 units in places) are: Detroit (Michigan), Milwaukee (Wisconsin), Chicago (Illinois), Minneapolis (Minnesota), Cleveland (Ohio)

Specific health risks from fine particulate matter (PM2.5)

Smoke from forest fires is extremely dangerous because it contains microscopic fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5. Due to their tiny size (less than 2.5 micrometers), these particles overcome the natural filters of the respiratory system and penetrate deep into the lungs, from where they can enter the bloodstream directly. According to the health report of American Lung Association, breathing this smog leads to:

Acute respiratory crises: Immediate throat irritation, dry cough, wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Immediate throat irritation, dry cough, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Risk of heart attack and stroke: Particles cause systemic inflammation and thickening of the blood, which puts a strain on the cardiovascular system.

Particles cause systemic inflammation and thickening of the blood, which puts a strain on the cardiovascular system. Worsening of chronic diseases: Patients with asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) are at the highest risk of hospitalization.

Impact of smoke on public life and mass events

The thick orange smog is already paralyzing the normal rhythm of life in a number of megacities. Authorities in New York and Toronto have taken unprecedented measures to limit public exposure to toxic air, the news channel reports. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="ueBwsf_3c">CNN:

Sporting Events: Professional leagues (including Major League Baseball games in New York and Detroit) have canceled or postponed outdoor games due to zero visibility and health risks to athletes.

Professional leagues (including Major League Baseball games in New York and Detroit) have canceled or postponed outdoor games due to zero visibility and health risks to athletes. Flight and Transportation: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delayed dozens of flights at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports due to severely reduced visibility from smoke.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delayed dozens of flights at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports due to severely reduced visibility from smoke. Event Cancellations: All city festivals, outdoor concerts, and children's camps in the affected states have been canceled until the Air Quality Index (AQI) improves.

Specific recommendations from authorities to protect your home and family

To protect citizens indoors, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canadian health authorities, cited by ABC News has issued the following emergency safety instructions:

Insulation of the home: Close all windows and doors tightly. Use sealants or damp cloths for areas where outside air can enter.

Close all windows and doors tightly. Use sealants or damp cloths for areas where outside air can enter. Air conditioning mode: Set home air conditioners and ventilation systems to “recirculation“ mode; (internal circulation) to prevent the suction of polluted air from outside.

Set home air conditioners and ventilation systems to “recirculation“ mode; (internal circulation) to prevent the suction of polluted air from outside. Use air purifiers: Turn on air purifiers with true HEPA filters in the rooms where you spend the most time. Avoid burning candles, cooking with gas, and vacuuming, which further worsen indoor air quality.

Turn on air purifiers with true HEPA filters in the rooms where you spend the most time. Avoid burning candles, cooking with gas, and vacuuming, which further worsen indoor air quality. Protection outdoors: If going out is absolutely necessary, use only certified N95 or KN95 respirator masks, as ordinary surgical or cloth masks do not stop fine PM2.5 particles.

Climate change and the scale of the disaster

So far this season in Canada, more than 2.4 million hectares (nearly 6 million acres) of forest have been burned, reports Reuters. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and climate experts emphasize that the unprecedented heat, accompanied by extreme droughts and frequent lightning storms, is a direct consequence of global warming. Due to high nighttime temperatures, which in some areas do not fall below 32°C (91°F), firefighters are losing the ability to control the flames during the cooler hours of the day, reports The New York Times.

Authorities are urging pregnant women, children, the elderly and citizens with respiratory or heart problems to stay indoors, keep their windows closed and use air purifiers in recirculation mode. The smog along the East Coast is expected to persist at least through the weekend.